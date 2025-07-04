July 04, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Video: 45-Second News Recap

STN Staff

CommunityWashtenaw County

Video: 45-Second News Recap

Here is your 45-second local news recap for June 26 – July 2, 2025.

https://www.facebook.com/reel/1912026589582157

Latest articles

Father and Son from Northville Identified in Isle Royale Deaths

Doug Marrin

Special Weather Statement Issued July 4th 7:38 PM for Washtenaw County

Weather Alerts

Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Painting
Square Ad - 300x300 - Ride the Wave Bus
Square Ad - 300x300 - Chic Boutique

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News