Advertisement

| 1 min read | by Lonnie Huhman, lhuhman@thesuntimesnews.com |

Well over 100 people congregated in Monument Park in downtown Dexter for a vigil in memory of George Floyd, whose death last month sparked protests across the U.S.

On the evening of Friday, June 5, people of all ages peacefully gathered in the grass along Main Street and around the gazebo with many of them carrying signs.

One sign read: Black Lives Matter, George Floyd, and RIP.

Advertisement

Another said: No Freedom ‘til we’re all equal.

At one point in the vigil, the crowd of people knelt in silence for eight minutes and 46 seconds in memory of Floyd. Many of the people had their heads bowed in recognizing the moment.

That time is significant in that it’s been reported the police officer, former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, kept his knee on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds while arresting him on suspicion of trying to use a counterfeit $20 bill at a nearby market. Floyd was face down on the ground and handcuffed at the time.

Chauvin, who is white, has been charged with murder in the death of Floyd, an African-American man.