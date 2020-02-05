Advertisement





Virginia “Ginny” Sayers

Chelsea, Michigan

At age 94, died Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Silver Maples of Chelsea. She was born August 19, 1925, in Des Moines, Iowa , the daughter of Lyle and Beulah (Baker) Utsler.

She graduated from Dexter High School, then went to St. Joseph nursing school. Ginny worked as an RN at King-Seeley, then Ann Arbor Family Practice. She retired from the Ann Arbor VA Hospital. Ginny liked playing scrabble and “words with friends” on the internet. She also enjoyed euchre.

She married Edward L. Sayers, Sr., and he preceded her in death on February 23, 1996.

Survivors include three sons, Craig (Linda) Sayers of Chelsea, Mark (Liz) Sayers of Richardson, TX, Edward “Mickey” Sayers, Jr. of Chelsea; a daughter, Susan Sayers of Plano, TX; grandchildren, Brian Sayers, Mike (Laura) Sayers, Allison Morvant, Tony (Melissa) Sayers, Richard Parker, Ashlee (Nick) Zboch, Mark Jr. (Jordan) Sayers; 11 great-grandchildren; a brother, Jim (Janet) Utsler of Chelsea.

She was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Debra Sayers; brothers, William and Gerald Utsler; and a sister, Nancy Aiken.

A memorial service will take place Thursday, February 20, 11:00 am from Silver Maples of Chelsea, with Jeff Crowder officiating. A private burial will take place at Bethlehem Cemetery in Ann Arbor. Memorial contributions may be made to Silver Maples Endowment Fund or Arbor Hospice.

Arrangements were entrusted to Cole Funeral Chapel.