| 1 min | from D & B Marketing |

Chelsea MI: Here we are at Week #5! June 9 is the 5th and last virtual shopping event in this series sponsored by #shopchelseamich. Many Chelsea Merchants are opening their doors under the recent lifting of statewide coronavirus restrictions. Several of the businesses will continue to create videos both live and pre-recorded to provide additional options for people to shop, so please follow their Facebook Pages to stay in the loop.

Join the virtual fun Tuesday, June 9, beginning at 7:20 p.m. Get comfortable at your computer or on your phone, go to the #shopchelseamich Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/shopchelseamich/ or search @shopchelseamich, and let them take you on a virtual shopping trip. Many stores have special offers during the event, so take advantage of this opportunity to purchase uniquely Chelsea spring and summer goods and services! Father’s Day is just around the corner.

Participants including Serendipity Books, Culture Creations, Jewelry Set In Stone, Vintage Barn Boutique can be found at the #shopchelseamich Facebook page – @shopchelseamich, or on the website www.shopchelseamich.com. Each business owner is working diligently to adopt safe business practices for their staff and their customers.

#shopchelseamich merchants thank you for your support and look forward to seeing you in person!

### Virtual Shopping is brought to you by #shopchelseamich, a group of independent business owners who possess an entrepreneurial spirit. This collaborative team includes a network of 35+ Chelsea merchants and restaurants who have participated in and promoted Wine, Women & Shopping, Chocolate Extravaganza, and Sidewalk Sales events over the years