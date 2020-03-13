Advertisement





The D3 Regional champion hockey team earned some post-season awards today as Senior Gabe Vowles and junior Tyler Valik earned 2nd team All-State honors by the Michigan High School Hockey Coaches Association for 2019/2020.

Valik finished with 25 goals and 39 assists on the season. He set a school record by recording a point in 16 straight games to start the season for the Bulldogs.

Vowles finished with a team high 32 goals and assisted on 21 for the season. He recorded two big goals in the big regional semifinal win against rival Dexter.

Gabe Vowles recorded a team high 32 goals for the 2019/2020 Chelsea hockey season. Photo by Mike Williamson