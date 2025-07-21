Michigan Stage’s Waitress Review: A Mixed Bag of Talent and Tone

Michigan Stage’s production of Waitress brings strong ensemble performances and standout moments, but struggles with tonal shifts and choreography missteps. Read the full review of this ambitious community production.

Photo: (L-R) Amelia Fei as Dawn, Delaney Brown as Jenna, Jasmine Schmeck as Becky. Photo Credit: LightningJosh

Michigan Stage (MIStage), a 501(c) (3) organization, is a professional, non-profit theatre arts organization offering year-round programming in Oakland County and surrounding areas. Their mission is to use theatre to culturally enhance the quality of life in their region and boost the reading and learning outcomes of students across Michigan through strategic school partnerships.

MIStage’s first production raised the curtain Friday evening at the Robert Wagner Auditorium at Seaholm High School in Birmingham with Waitress, under the direction of Tim Paré, with the music & lyrics by Sara Bareilles and book by Jessie Nelson.

Paré’s Waitress featured four lead actors with the Actors’ Equity Association. Delaney Brown as Jenna, Amelia Fei as Dawn, Jasmine Schmeck as Becky and Dexter Conlin as Dr. Pomatter. This strategy worked until it didn’t. Fei, Schmeck and Conlin provided funny and realistic performances in their supporting roles.

However, Brown’s lead character Jenna would change from the sweet girl next door to the trained Broadway actress/singer, and take the girl next door with her. The story requires the audience to feel Jenna’s desperation and silent misery. That was achieved when Brown was the girl next door, but faded when director Paré chose to show off her powerful singing voice.

Delaney Brown as Jenna. Photo Credit: Sofia Kirkman Edmond Guay as Joe. Photo credit: LightningJosh

To be fair, most of the audience seemed satisfied with Brown’s performance, giving her rousing cheers after each number. And when Brown, Fei and Schmenk teamed up on their songs, they were delightful as they sang in perfect three-part harmony. It was clear that the trio were best friends and supported each other through all of life’s struggles.

Jeremiah Garcia (Ogie) and Mario Simone (Earl) added humor and depth to the production. Garcia played Ogie as an awkward and bumbling nerd, endearing himself to the audience. His performance in the number “Never Getting Rid Of Me” was, by far, the funniest scene of the show. Garcia’s awkward, bumbling self was laughing out loud funny.

Likewise, Simone played a truly unlikeable Earl, Jenna’s beer-drinking, unruly, obnoxious husband. When Jenna finally tells Earl that she hadn’t loved him for a long time and wanted to divorce him, as he left the stage, the audience roared their approval.

Every show has its dramatic moment, where the lead character sings about a defining moment in their life. Waitress’s defining song is “She Used To Be Mine,” sung by Jenna. The number begins with her sitting on a sofa, singing in that sweet, girl-next-door voice. It is emotional. Jenna is taking an honest look at herself and life.

Once Jenna rises from the sofa, she leaves the girl next door sitting there. The remainder of the song is sung by the Broadway actress and with that, she lost the emotional depth to the song. The audience finally got a look at the real Jenna, the scared, confused and vulnerable pregnant woman at the crossroads in her life. But she vanished in favor of a big Broadway finish.

Edmond Guay played diner regular Joe. Under his crusty, demanding exterior is an old man with a lot of wisdom and a heart of gold. When he sings to Jenna “Take It From An Old Man,” it was a stunning moment. His kindness and wisdom are on full display as he offers words of advice and encouragement. One of the true highlights of this production.

Waitress featured a lot of stage movement but not much in the way of visually pleasing choreography. Paré chose to exemplify Jenna and Dr. Pomatter’s affair using choreography that bordered on lewd. It was part funny and part raunchy. It leaves the audience to conclude that Jenna just wanted sex, a lot of it. It ignored her need for love and affection.

As mentioned before, the majority of the audience enjoyed this production, they were enthusiastic in their applause and stood at the end. There is much to enjoy about Waitress. But it could have been so much better with a little less Broadway and more of the girl next door.

Waitress runs through July 27th. Tickets can be purchased by going to: michiganstage.org/waitress. Tickets can also be purchased at the door,