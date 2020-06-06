Advertisement

| 1 min | from the Office of Rep. Tim Walberg, MI-07 |

Jackson, Mich.—Congressman Tim Walberg (MI-07) today applauded bipartisan legislation that was signed into law by President Trump to provide greater flexibility to small businesses who secured a loan through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Last week with Walberg’s support, the House passed the Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act (H.R. 7010) by a vote of 417-1. As of May 30, 113,487 Michigan small businesses have been approved for more than $15.6 billion in PPP loans.

“The Paycheck Protection Program has been instrumental in saving jobs and keeping workers on payroll as we weather the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Walberg . “After hearing feedback from local small businesses, adjustments were needed to offer additional flexibility on the use and duration of the forgivable loan. I am pleased to see these common sense changes become law, and I will continue working to help Michigan workers and small businesses get back on their feet.”