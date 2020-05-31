Advertisement

from the Office of Rep. Tim Walberg (MI-07)

Americans across this country have made sacrifices in this battle against COVID-19, but I would like to take a moment to focus on our students, particularly the Class of 2020. For many of us, we look fondly back at the memories forged during the final months of high school: finishing our final exam, senior prom, our last athletic event, walking across stage at graduation. Due to undesired circumstances, you may not have those experiences, and I feel for you. But you will have unique opportunities to better yourself and better the world.

Here’s my message to the Class of 2020.

Often, setbacks can lead you to leave your comfort zone, give you new perspectives, and the ability to find new satisfaction and wisdom. My parents lived through the Great Depression and the lessons they learned were instilled in both my brother and me, and we truly have been appreciative because this has prepared us for many obstacles in our life.

Congratulations on your accomplishments and I know the Class of 2020 has an incredibly bright future and will achieve tremendous success.