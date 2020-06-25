Advertisement

| 30 sec | from the Office of Rep. Tim Walberg, MI-07 |

Washington, D.C.—Yesterday, Congressman Tim Walberg (MI-07), a member of the Energy and Commerce Committee, questioned members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force about critical aspects of Michigan’s response to the pandemic. Walberg asked CDC Director Robert Redfield about Michigan’s nursing home policy contradicting federal guidance and asked Dr. Anthony Fauci about steps colleges and universities should be taking to safely reopen in the fall. Click here to watch Walberg’s questions.

“Michigan is just one of a handful of states to force nursing homes to accept COVID-19 patients, which has led to devastating outcomes for seniors during this pandemic. Governor Whitmer needs to be more forthcoming in explaining why she ignored expert guidance and how she originally arrived at this harmful policy,” said Walberg . “In addition, as our state continues the reopening process, we need to ensure institutions of higher learning are well prepared to adapt and meet the needs of students this semester and beyond.”