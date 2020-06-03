Advertisement

| 1 min | from the Office of Rep. Tim Walberg, MI-07 |

Washington, D.C.—Today, during a House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee hearing, Congressman Tim Walberg (MI-07) questioned Governor Whitmer about her executive order making Michigan nursing homes accept COVID-19 patients from hospitals and why it took so long to change this harmful policy. He also asked why all the federal assistance directed to the state of Michigan has yet to be spent, which the Governor did not provide an answer. Click here and here to watch Walberg’s questions.



“Michigan seniors are extremely vulnerable during COVID-19 and the rising death toll among our older population is extremely troubling,” said Walberg. “Sadly, Governor Whitmer’s misguided nursing home order exposed seniors to even greater risk during this public health crisis. The Governor’s inability to answer a number of key questions before our committee today—ranging from data on nursing home deaths to where federal resources are being spent—was disappointing and inadequate. The people of our state deserve transparency and accountability.”