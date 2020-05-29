Advertisement

| 30 sec | from the Office of Rep. Tim Walberg (MI-07) |

Washington, D.C.—Today, the U.S. House of Representatives unanimously passed H.R. 6168, the Veterans’ Compensation Cost-of-Living Adjustment Act, which ensures our nation’s disabled veterans receive the same annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) as Social Security recipients. Congressman Tim Walberg (MI-07) released the following statement after supporting the bipartisan legislation.



“We can never fully repay the men and women in uniform who served our country no matter the personal cost. But we can show our unwavering gratitude by ensuring veterans receive everything they have earned. Veterans across Michigan depend on these benefits, and delivering this increase for disability compensation is an important step we can take to uphold our commitments to these heroes,” said Walberg .