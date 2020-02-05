Advertisement





Wanita Bertine (Massey) Barr

Dexter, Michigan

At age 101, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 at her home. She was born October 3, 1918 in Charlevoix, MI, the daughter of Fred and Olive (Golden) Massey.

She married Roy H. Barr on June 30, 1945, who preceded her in death on February 26, 1969.

Wanita is survived by: her daughters, Carol Ramsey of Hardwood, MI, Nancy (George) LeBeau of Mesa, AR and Diane (Neil) Schiller of Bloomingdale, MI; eight grandchildren, Jessica (Erik) Elston, Keith (Elizabeth) Adams, Doug (Michelle) Ritchie, Kerry (Frank) Mannor, Kristen (Rick) Sullivan, Lauren (Travis) Cote, Robert Beuerle, and Andrea (Wael) Shibly; nine great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Wanita will be interred in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Dexter, MI. A celebration of her life will be announced at www.hosmermuehlig.com