Advertisement





| 1 min read | from Washtenaw County |

The Washtenaw County Clerk/Register’s office is pleased to announce the release of “How to Vote in Michigan”, a four-part, nonpartisan video series designed to educate voters about Michigan registration and voting processes (press release and screenshot attached). We would appreciate any assistance you could provide in getting the word out regarding this video series before the upcoming March 10th Election.

Each video presents factual, nonpartisan information about the voting process in a fun, engaging way. The videos are concise and designed to be shared via social media. Aimed at younger and newer voters, the series takes a fun how-to approach as it outlines important voting information and options in Michigan. The series is aimed at educating 1st-time voters who are new to the voting process but is useful to all. The series explains new voter registration and “no-reason” Absentee Voter Ballot options that are available to voters in Washtenaw County and throughout the state. We encourage you to give these a watch and share with your audiences/colleagues/friends:

YouTube versions (best for sharing via email, twitter, blogs/sites, etc.)

Advertisement

How to Register to Vote

How to Prepare to Vote

How to Vote Early by Absentee Ballot

How to Vote on Election Day

FaceBook versions (best for sharing within FB)

How to Register – https://www.facebook.com/ClerkRegister/videos/472665630092123/

How to Prepare to Vote – https://www.facebook.com/ClerkRegister/videos/617822782094639/

How to Vote Early by Absentee Ballot – https://www.facebook.com/ClerkRegister/videos/470348693631781/

How to Vote on Election Day –https://www.facebook.com/ClerkRegister/videos/484991225550707/

The “How to Vote in Michigan” video series can also be found on the County Elections Division website.

The goal of the series is to encourage participation in the upcoming elections by explaining the essentials of how to register to vote, cast a ballot, and make informed decisions. The series was originally released in 2018 and has been updated to reflect Michigan voters’ expanded rights, including Election Day voter registration and “no-reason” Absentee Voting, that resulted from the adoption of Proposal 18-3 in 2018.