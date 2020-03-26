Advertisement
| from Washtenaw County Health Department |

COVID-19 Cases in Washtenaw County Residents

Total cases(as of 3/26 at 12:00 pm)Total HospitalizationsTotal Deaths (as of 3/26 at 12:00 pm)TotalRecovered
9222310

Total COVID-19 cases in Washtenaw County by Age Group (as of 3/26)

Age Group% of cases
0 – 17 years0%
18 – 24 years23%
25 – 39 years26%
40 – 49 years8%
50 – 59 years15%
60- 69 years14%
70 – 79 years7%
80+ years8%

Total COVID-19 Cases in Washtenaw County by Sex (as of 3/26)

Sex% of cases
Male47%
Female53%

*Information in these charts is provisional and subject to change.

