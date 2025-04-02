April 02, 2025

STN Staff

Washtenaw County

Washtenaw Co Water Resources Commissioner’s Office Warns of Possible Flooding

With heavy rain in the immediate forecast, the Washtenaw County Water Resources Commissioner’s Office is warning residents use caution when driving and report drainage problems.

A Flood Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service until 3 pm on April 3, 2025. Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms will impact southeast Michigan Wednesday and Wednesday night, producing periods of heavy rainfall. The heaviest rainfall rates develop Wednesday evening and overnight in which rates may exceed a half inch per hour for several hours. A widespread 1 to 2 inches of rainfall is expected by Thursday morning, with higher amounts possible if thunderstorms repeatedly impact the same area. Water Resources Commissioner Driskell reports that all field staff are working throughout the County to address various drainage concerns.  Responses are prioritized based on critical criteria such as safety, public health concerns, imminent damage, and impassable road conditions. Residents are encouraged to reporting drainage issues. Providing pictures may help redirect staff to the areas that require immediate attention. Report concerns by:

After-hour emergencies should be reported by calling 911.

