May 14, 2025

Washtenaw Community College Commencement Set for Saturday

Approximately 3,000 degrees, certificates to be awarded this year

Washtenaw Community College’s (WCC) 2025 Commencement Ceremony will be Saturday, May 17, at Eastern Michigan University’s George Gervin GameAbove Center (formerly the EMU Convocation Center), 799 N. Hewitt Road, Ypsilanti.

The ceremony is open to the public and will begin at 9:20 a.m. It will also be livestreamed at wccnet.edu/graduation.

This year’s candidates for awards include approximately 3,000 associate degrees and certificates, with 2,200 unique graduates. WCC President Dr. Rose B. Bellanca will present awards to attending graduates.

Bryan Wilson, who is receiving an associate degree in nursing, will address fellow graduates as the student speaker. Tom Zimmerman, who has been teaching English and Composition at WCC for more than 30 years, will be faculty speaker.

