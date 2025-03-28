Washtenaw Community College Hosts Free College Week April 7-12

The public is invited to take advantage of free classes during Washtenaw Community College’s Free College Week next month.

During the week of April 7-12 the college will offer more than 100 courses, both virtual and in-person. Virtual sessions will run Monday through Friday and will be capped off by on-campus events Saturday, April 12.

In-person activities include hands-on sessions and an Esports tournament featuring the popular game Super Smash Bros.

Community members, business representatives, prospective students and others throughout Washtenaw County and beyond are invited to attend.

The annual Free College Week is held in conjunction with national Community College Month – celebrating the impact and opportunities available at college campuses across the country.

Classes are designed for a wide range of ages and include topics to help people understand the applications of artificial intelligence, hone computer skills, grow businesses, explore cultures, improve personal wellness, learn HVAC basics and more.

WCC faculty members from academic programs, as well as trainers from the college’s non-credit Economic, Workforce and Community Development division and outside businesses, will teach. Classes are provided at multiple times from morning through evening to offer flexibility to accommodate schedules.

Registration is currently open.

Nearly 4,000 people register for WCC’s Free College Week each year. A wide variety of virtual classes will be offered at multiple times throughout the week. Visit the Free College Week webpage for class details and to register.

Some of the offered classes this year include:

AI in the Workplace

Optimizing Your Resume with ChatGPT

First-Time Homebuyer Seminar

General Maintenance of Heating, Cooling, Humidification and Filtration Components

Line Dancing

Latin Salsa Dancing

Be Credit Smart!

Windows Computer Basics

Traveling to Brazil 101

Ten Money Mistakes to Avoid

Pro Tips for Caregivers: Navigating the Financial, Legal, and Emotional Landscape

Esports 101

Health Sciences at WCC!

From Classroom to Career: The Apprenticeship Advantage

Fun with Chemistry

For a full list, please visit wccnet.edu/fcw

On Saturday, April 12, the public is invited to visit campus from noon to 4 p.m. to participate in hands-on activities. The Esports tournament will start at 1 p.m. in the Community Room at the Student Center.

Also on Saturday, students interested in enrolling in WCC’s Summer and Fall semesters can do so through Xpress Registration from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Student Welcome Center.

FREE COLLEGE WEEK