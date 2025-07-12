Washtenaw County 4-H Youth Show Welcomes the Public

Community News

The Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds will host the 2024 Washtenaw County 4-H Youth Show July 20 – July 26. This family-friendly, no-cost public event showcases 4-H Youth Development and the interesting opportunities available to Washtenaw County youth.

The show kicks off on Sunday, July 20 at 10 a.m. Tuesday, all projects including “still” non-animal projects and animals, will be on display.

Throughout the week attendees can bid on Entrepreneurship Silent Auction of youth-made craft items. Silent auction items are on display and open for bids July 22 – July 24. Silent Auction proceeds go to the selling 4-H member. The entrepreneurship project seeks to prepare future entrepreneurs for the business world by helping them develop skills in product development, marketing, finance, etc.

The public is also invited to the Activity Tent outside of Building A on Thursday from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. for hands-on, take-home craft activities hosted by 4-H members for youth of all ages.

Livestock and small animals are auctioned Thursday evening at 6:30 pm, July 24 under the open pavilion/Building B. All are welcome. Buyers can arrive starting at 5pm for a free Buyers’ Dinner, as well as to learn the auction process.