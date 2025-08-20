August 20, 2025

Washtenaw County Awards $200,000 to Dexter Senior Center

STN Staff

DexterWashtenaw County

Dexter Senior Center has been awarded $200,000 from Washtenaw County through the Older Persons Services Millage. This funding will help support programs and services that keep older adults in Washtenaw County active, connected, and independent.

The Older Persons Services Millage, approved by county voters in 2024, provides resources for services that promote healthy aging, reduce isolation, and support independence for residents age 60 and older. Dexter Senior Center is one of ten senior centers in Washtenaw County receiving this funding. The support is designed to help cover the basic operations of each center, though it does not fully cover the cost of running programs and services.

“We are incredibly grateful to Washtenaw County and county residents for their investment in older adults,” said Anna Pekrul, Executive Director of Dexter Senior Center. “This funding helps us expand our programs so every older adult in our community has the opportunity to stay active, connect with others, and enjoy a better quality of life.”

For more information about Dexter Senior Center and its programs, visit dexterseniors.org or call 734-426-7737.

Dexter Senior Center, Older Adults Millage, Senior Center

