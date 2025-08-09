Washtenaw County Awards Opioid Settlement Funding to Community-Based Programs

The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners has approved funding awards for multiple community organizations to address harm from the opioid crisis using County opioid settlement funds. Funding awards are for a three-year grant period from October 1, 2025, through September 30, 2028.

“We are thrilled to see these critical dollars getting out the door and into the hands of the organizations doing lifesaving work every day in our community,” says Katie Scott, Chair of the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners and Commissioner for District 9.

“These funds represent Washtenaw County’s commitment to healing, to prevention, and to creating pathways to recovery for those most impacted by the opioid crisis. I’m proud of the collaborative and equity-driven process that brought us to this moment, and I look forward to the real and lasting impact this funding will have across Washtenaw County.”

The Health Department is leading Washtenaw County’s planning to leverage local opioid settlement funds. The County will receive more than $16 million over the next eighteen years to address harm from the ongoing opioid crisis.

“Increasing access to harm reduction tools, treatment, and recovery support saves lives here in Washtenaw County,” says Jimena Loveluck, MSW, health officer with the Washtenaw County Health Department. “We are grateful to our local partners who lead this critical work, and we look forward to seeing how these opioid settlement funds build on the encouraging progress that has been made so far.”

A committee facilitated by the Health Department reviewed and scored the funding proposals. The committee evaluated submissions based on responsiveness, qualifications, relevance of experience and alignment with the 2024 Community Assessment Report and the Washtenaw County Opioid Settlement Steering Committee’s identified funding categories.

Summary of FY 2026-2028 Funding

Organization Total Funding Category Project Description Avalon Non-Profit Housing Corporation $262,080 Harm Reduction and Recovery Expansion of harm reduction programming for new affordable housing developments and support for Peer Support Specialists to implement harm reduction programming and support housing insecure individuals in recovery Dawn, Inc dba Dawn Farm $351,408 Recovery Stabilization and sustaining Recovery Support Specialist program Eastern Michigan University $224,756 Prevention Implementation of evidence-based, school-based prevention programming for students aged 11-15 in Washtenaw County by Prevention@EMU; services plan to focus on Washtenaw Alliance for Virtual Education (WAVE) students, Early College Alliance (ECA), and Ypsilanti Community School (YCS) students Home of New Vision $216,000 Recovery Implementation of recovery-oriented transportation assistance through the Bridge to Wellness Program Packard Health $264,000 Treatment Expansion of treatment availability for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) and any co-occurring substance use disorder and mental health conditions, including all forms of Medication-Assisted Treatment, and telehealth to increase access to treatment for OUD Shelter Association of Washtenaw County $283,000 Increasing Systems Functioning Expansion of the Pathways to Recovery program to support housing access for those pursuing treatment and recovery for OUD St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea, Inc. dba Chelsea Hospital $224,756 Prevention Implementation of Project SUCCESS, a school-based intervention designed to prevent and reduce substance use among middle and high school students Therapeutics LLC $219,000 Treatment Expansion of the Substance Use Disorder Health Home project to serve individuals not covered by Medicaid insurance Washtenaw County Trial Court $205,000 Increasing Systems Functioning Expansion of the Washtenaw County Recovery Court to support substance use and mental health treatment, access to resources, and recovery support for justice-involved residents of Washtenaw County

See the full resolution from the Board of Commissioners for additional details.

Washtenaw County Opioid Settlement Advisory Committee

Applications are now being accepted for the Washtenaw County Opioid Settlement Advisory Committee. This committee provides ongoing oversight, ensures transparency, and monitors use of settlement funds. Applications can be submitted online at washtenaw.org/appointments and are due by 5:00pm on September 4, 2025.

“The Opioid Settlement Advisory Committee will be essential in ensuring our opioid settlement dollars are having a real impact in our community,” says Loveluck. “Community members with lived experience and local substance use, health, public safety, and academic professionals are encouraged to apply.”

This committee will meet virtually for 1 to 2 hours every other month with additional meetings scheduled as needed. Appointments are for a 2-year term. Any questions regarding the committee may be emailed to [email protected] by August 29, 2025.

Resources

· Washtenaw County Opioid Settlement Funding information: washtenaw.org/osf

· Washtenaw County Opioid Settlement Advisory Committee information: washtenaw.org/oac

· Washtenaw Count Opioid Reports and local data: washtenaw.org/opioids