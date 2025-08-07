Washtenaw County Beach Closure

Independence Lake beach closed to swimming due to high levels of bacteria

The Washtenaw County Health Department is closing Independence Lake beach due to high levels of E. coli bacteria. Independence Lake beach is located at Independence Lake County Park, 3200 Jennings Rd, Whitmore Lake.

The high levels were detected through routine testing done at public bathing beaches during the summer months. The closure is effective immediately and will remain in effect until follow-up tests show the levels are considered safe for swimming.

Although the public beach at Independence Lake is closed to swimming, other forms of recreation that do not involve body contact with the water, like fishing, are permitted. For updates, visit the Health Department’s website or social media (@wcpublichealth).

The Michigan Public Health Code allows for public beach closures if E. coli bacteria levels exceed set thresholds. E. coli bacteria can cause gastrointestinal illness and are a particular concern for people with weakened immune systems.

Individuals with questions or concerns regarding public beach water sampling, or those who believe they may have become ill after swimming in the impacted waters, are encouraged to call the Washtenaw County Environmental Health Division at 734-222-3800 during normal business hours, or visit www.washtenaw.org/envhealth.

For the most updated information on public beaches, as well as a listing of water sample results, please visit the Michigan BeachGuard website at www.egle.state.mi.us/beach/.