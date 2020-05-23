Advertisement

from Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners

ANN ARBOR, MI – At their meeting on Wednesday May 20th, The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners appointed two (2) new members to the Washtenaw County Road Commission. The move comes after the Board passed a resolution in March to expand the Road Commission from three (3) to five (5) members.

The board hopes that the expansion and two new appointments will bring additional voices to the table, increase diversity of perspective, life experience, demographics and geography. The two appointees, Gloria Llamas of Pittsfield Township and Joann McCullum of Ypsilanti Township represent two of the county’s largest municipalities. Neither township has had representation on the road commission in recent years. And for the first time, the Washtenaw County Road Commission will have a female majority on the board. Sue Shink, the BOC’s road commission liaison, led the process of the road commission restructuring.

“It’s been a long, careful process of seeking community input, learning about what other counties are doing, and working with the Road Commission to find a successful path to improved community engagement and responsiveness.”, Shink shared, “I appreciate the work of our current road commissioners and look forward to the contributions of Joann and Gloria.”

The addition of McCullum, from the southeast area, and Llamas of southwest Washtenaw, ensures that the road commission has representation from all over the county. The two new commissioners join Doug Fuller, the current chair who is from the northeast portion of the county, Barb Fuller from the Southwest part and Roderick Green who lives in the northeast Washtenaw.

Joann McCullum is a former social worker and educator with extensive experience in community development and organizing. She has a passion for civic engagement and also serves as a member of the Health Department’s Community Leadership Team and is president of the New West Willow Neighborhood Association.

“I hope to become a part of a team who wants to better the quality of life for all communities in Washtenaw County.”, said McCullum, “I believe I can help voice the concerns and opinions of the community which will help promote openness and transparency – a part of the mission of the Washtenaw County Road Commission”.

Gloria Llamas has worked in both the for and non-profit sectors as a communication professional and union leader.

“I hope to help create seamless communication with the Commission and the community and promote a positive image for the Road Commission”, she says, “I hope to help resolve road infrastructure problems, resolve union issues and help maintain a positive and productive work environment.”

Jason Morgan, chair of the Board of Commissioners says, “I am thrilled that the Board has approved Gloria Llamas and JoAnn McCollum as our new appointments to the Washtenaw County Road Commission Board.” said Board Chair Jason Morgan. “These appointments are critically important, and we took considerable care to choose individuals who shared our deep commitment to community and employee engagement, quality and effective road management, and environmental stewardship. I am confident that Gloria and JoAnn will exemplify these principles.”