2 min read | from Washtenaw County

ANN ARBOR, MI – At their meeting last evening, the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners continued their conversation on the operational structure of the Road Commission. The Board approved two resolutions, the first sets a public hearing for feedback on increasing the number of Road Commissioners from 3 to 5, and the second directed the County Administrator to work with the Managing Director of the Road Commission to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding that serves to improve the service delivery of the Road Commission.

Board of Commissioners Chair Jason Morgan states, “Over the last year, we have been reviewing all available options for the structure of the road commission and engaging with residents and township leaders to address resident concerns while maintaining the most successful aspects of the WCRC. We received significant feedback and believe this is a cooperative solution with the WCRC which will address environmental concerns and improve communication with residents and increase accessibility and transparency of meetings. We also expect to vote on the biggest recommendation received from township officials which was to increase the size of the road commission from 3 to 5 members to increase representation on the WCRC Board.”

Commissioner Sue Shink is the Board of Commissioners lead on reviewing the structure of the WCRC and was recently appointed as liaison to the WCRC and stated: “The agreement that we have reached with the WCRC is already resulting in a greater flow of information and better results for residents. I am looking forward to working with the WCRC to strengthen our relationship.”

The public hearing to receive comment from residents on increasing Road Commissioners from 3 members to 5 is scheduled for Wednesday, March 4 at 6:45 p.m. in the Board Room at the County Administration Building, 220 N. Main Street, Ann Arbor.

The resolution directing the County Administrator to execute the Memorandum of Understanding by January 31 outlines the following changes that will help the Road Commission to better serve the public:

Improved communication and transparency with residents Timely posting of information on websites, social media, etc. Better tracking and follow-up on resident complaints Increased accessibility to Road Commission staff

Tree removal/replacement policy Within 6 months, the development of a tree removal/replacement policy

Meeting accessibility Road Commission meetings will be live-streamed Road Commission meetings will be videotaped and posted on their website within 24 hours of the meeting

Herbicide/Pesticide spraying Within 6 months, the development of a herbicide/pesticide policy that takes environmental consequences into consideration

