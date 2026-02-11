Washtenaw County Conservation District opens the 2026 Spring Plant Sales

Spring is coming–time to plan conservation improvements to your property. Whether you are looking to reforest an area, naturalize landscaping, create a wind barrier, protect the soil, reduce runoff, establish wildlife habitat, shade your property, or plant an orchard, the Washtenaw County Conservation District (WCCD) offers over 100 species of trees, shrubs, and potted native plants for various conservation projects.

Orders can be placed directly on the WCCD’s online store using a credit card or mailed check: https://store.washtenawcd.org through March 23. It is highly encouraged to shop and order early, as many species will sell out before the deadline. Thanks to a special donation, we’re offering various Oak species on discount this year in both sales to encourage planting more of these ecological keystone species.

The WCCD Spring Tree & Shrub sale offers accessibly priced woody plant bare-root seedlings for all conservation needs. There are various conifers for windbreaks, privacy screens, and timber. Numerous native species support conservation efforts, including Serviceberry, Paper Birch, Winterberry, Red & Black Oaks, Hazelnut, various conifers, and many more. A variety of fruit is available: apple trees, peach, pear and Asian pears, nectarine, raspberries, and wild blueberries. Planting aids are offered to support plant survival and include tree shelters, weed mats, pest repellants, and others.

All Spring Tree & Shrub orders will be available to pick up at the WCCD’s annual Spring Tree & Shrub Distribution, scheduled for Friday, April 24th from 1-6 p.m. and Saturday, April 25th from 9-11 a.m. at the Farm Council Grounds, 5055 Ann Arbor-Saline Rd, Ann Arbor, MI 48103. Any remaining trees and shrubs can be purchased through the WCCD in person on Saturday, April 25th starting at 10 a.m. at the Farm Council Grounds. Availability will vary and be first-come first-served.

The WCCD Spring Native Plant sale allows green thumbs to pre-order from over 50 species of Wildflowers, Grasses, Sedges, Trees, and Shrubs, all of which are native to our region. Native plants have evolved and existed in this region before European settlement, and are adapted to local soils and climate, provide sustenance, and shelter to wildlife, and preserve biodiversity. The native plant species offered in the sale are perennials that succeed in landscaping and garden settings, providing year-round beauty while also supporting pollinators.

Spring Native Plant Sale pre-ordering opens on February 23rd and will close on March 23rd All Spring Native Plant orders will be available to pick up during the annual Native Plant Expo & Marketplace, on Saturday, June 6th, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Farm Council Grounds, 5055 Ann Arbor-Saline Rd, Ann Arbor, MI 48103. The Native Plant Expo & Marketplace will also feature many more vendors and nurseries offering plants for sale onsite.

The WCCD is a unit of local government, managed by an elected 5-member board of directors. The mission of the WCCD is to assist residents with the conservation, management, and wise use of natural resources in Washtenaw County. The WCCD serves Washtenaw residents through resource distributions, education, and technical assistance.

Over 7.5 million trees and shrubs have been planted because of WCCD’s distributions, contributing to conservation practices such as reforestation, soil erosion reduction & water quality improvement, habitat restoration, and naturalization projects. To learn more about the Spring Tree & Shrub Distribution and other WCCD programs, please visit the district website at washtenawcd.org/residents/sales. Hardcopy sale forms are also available at the WCCD office, 705 N. Zeeb Rd., Suite 201, Ann Arbor, MI 48103.