A popular up and coming girls’ sport is coming to Washtenaw County in 2020/21 when the Washtenaw United Girls Hockey Team will be formed.

The team is looking for girls’ from outside the Ann Arbor School District that are interested in playing hockey.

“The Ann Arbor area has recreational teams for Under-16, U-14, and U-12, but once they reach high school age, the girls can’t play for the Ann Arbor Schools anymore and are forced to travel,” Washtenaw United coach Adam Winters said.

“Ann Arbor Pioneer has a team, while Skyline and Huron have a combined team, so girls that are interested in playing have to travel up to Brighton or other areas to play at the high school level,” Winters said. ” We are looking for girls from area schools like Chelsea, Dexter, Manchester, Milan, and Saline to make a team.”

The team will compete in the Michigan Girls High School Hockey League, which currently has 16 teams, mostly around the Detroit metro area.

“Short term is to get the United team started,” Winters said. “The long term goal is to get enough interest for each school to break off to form their own team.

Field hockey started the same way in Washtenaw County with the formation of the Washtenaw Whippets. Now Chelsea, Dexter, Pinckney, and Saline now all have there own field hockey teams.

While the team is in the starting stage right now, there is an informational meeting for parents/guardian and interested players Sunday, January 12 at 6:00 PM at the Ann Arbor Ice Cube Glass Room. Pizza and drinks will be provided at the meeting.

Practices/tryouts for the 20/21 season will begin next October with the season beginning in November 2020.

For more information Contact Coach Adam Winters at 734-277-1569 or email at washtenawunitedhshockey@gmail.com.