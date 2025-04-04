Washtenaw County Health Department Releases 2024 Firearm Death Report

Overall local firearm deaths decreased from 2023 to 2024

The Washtenaw County Health Department is releasing a new 2024 Firearm Death Report on local firearm deaths. Firearm death rates in the county decreased from 2023 to 2024.

“This report shows a promising decrease in local firearm deaths,” says Juan Luis Marquez, MD, MPH, Washtenaw County Health Department medical director. “We are encouraged by this but know that continued action is needed to save lives from gun violence.”

“This is good news. It’s likely connected, at least in part, to a multi-tiered and multi-leveled approach,” says Alyshia Dyer, Washtenaw County Sheriff. “There’s still a lot of work to be done and we will continue to build out a broad ecosystem and address root cause issues, but this could be an indication that evidence-based, community-centered strategies may be working to reduce harm in our community.”

This report analyzed data from the Washtenaw County Medical Examiner Office. This data includes firearm deaths in Washtenaw County residents and non-residents who died in Washtenaw. In 2024, most (83%) firearm deaths in Washtenaw County were suicides and 17% were classified as homicides.

“Suicide is preventable, and we encourage all of our community members to take mental health seriously,” continues Dr. Marquez. “Treatment and support can save lives. Reach out for help if you need it or if you are concerned about someone else.”

Overall, 25% of 2024 firearm deaths were among Black/African American individuals and 75% were in white individuals. There were fewer firearm homicide deaths in 2024 compared to 2023, though there continue to be significant racial disparities: all of the homicide victims were Black/African American. Most people who died of firearm suicide were white (80%), 10% were Black/African American, and 10% identified as Hispanic.

Firearm violence trends around gender and age remained consistent. Men are more likely to die from firearm-related injury in Washtenaw County: in 2024, men made up 88% of firearm deaths. However, there continues to be an increase in local female firearm deaths in recent years. People who die from firearm homicide tend to be younger than those who die by firearm suicide. When analyzed by type of firearm death, the average age of homicide victims was younger (35 years old) when compared to those who died of firearm suicide (50 years old).

Local Firearm Violence Prevention Work

Research shows that addressing the root causes of community violence is what is most impactful. Addressing factors like ensuring equitable access to resources and services, effective mentorship, investments in safe schools and neighborhoods, support of community-based organizations, and reducing trauma by reducing the likelihood of contact with police may have a positive impact in reducing gun violence.

Free gun locks are available at the Health Department and local police stations. See additional locations at projectchildsafe.org/get-a-safety-kit.

This firearm death report was prepared by the Health Department with grant funding from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Community Violence Intervention Services. Visit washtenaw.org/firearmviolence for additional local resources, including a fact sheet on firearm storage safety.

Suicide Prevention Resources

Suicide is preventable and help is available. Anyone in Washtenaw County can call the Washtenaw Community Mental Health Access line 24/7 with any mental health questions or concerns: 734-544-3050. Call 988, text 988, or visit 988lifeline.org/chat for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also text “HELLO” to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line.

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, call 911.

It’s important to know the warning signs for those at risk of suicide including:

· Talking about wanting to die, feeling hopeless or having no purpose, feeling trapped or in unbearable pain, or being a burden to others

· Looking for or talking about ways to kill oneself

· Increasing the use of alcohol or drugs

· Sleeping too little or too much

· Withdrawing from activities or isolating from family and friends

· Visiting or calling people to say goodbye

· Giving away prized possessions

· Displaying feelings of depression, anxiety, loss of interest, irritability, humiliation or shame, agitation or anger, and/or relief or sudden improvement

It is especially concerning if any of these warning signs are related to a painful event, loss, or change.

If someone you know shows warning signs of suicide, assume you are the only one who will reach out. Take them seriously, talk to them in private, and ask directly about suicide calmly and without judgement. See more information at washtenaw.org/suicide.