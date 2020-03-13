Advertisement





Two Individuals with Travel Exposure Test Positive at State Lab

| 2 min read | from Washtenaw County |

YPSILANTI, Mich., March 12, 2020 – Washtenaw County Health Department is reporting Washtenaw County’s first two presumptive positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Both individuals, one adult female and one adult male, were likely exposed through international and domestic travel respectively. One traveled through Europe and the other to New York.

Washtenaw County Health Department has been working closely with the individuals to identify and contact anyone potentially exposed. Additional information and guidance will be announced as soon as possible at www.washtenaw.org/COVID19 and @wcpublichealth on social media.

The Health Department and all local officials are relying on our community to work together to slow the potential spread of illness and refer to official sources of reliable information.

Advertisement

We continue to recommend prevention strategies to reduce the spread of germs and protect everyone’s health.

Prevention

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. Information from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is available in English, Chinese, and Spanish.

Clean your hands often. Scrub with soap for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer if you cannot wash.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick , except to get medical care. Call ahead before going to your healthcare provider. Learn what to do if you are sick.

, except to get medical care. Call ahead before going to your healthcare provider. Learn what to do if you are sick. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. Immediately wash your hands.

with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. Immediately wash your hands. Clean and disinfect frequently-touched surfaces.

Older adults and people who have severe underlying chronic medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness. View additional prevention steps from CDC for people at higher risk. Consult with your health care provider for more steps you may be able to take to protect yourself.

Governor Whitmer announced community mitigation recommendations for individuals, facilities, schools, workplaces, community organizations, and other mass events on March 11. The Washtenaw County Health Department fully supports the Governor’s recommendations and encourages local individuals and entities to implement them or take additional steps, as is feasible.

REMEMBER: Discrimination harms public health. People of Asian descent, including Chinese Americans, are not more likely to get coronavirus than anyone else.

Washtenaw County Health Department

The Washtenaw County Health Department promotes health and works to prevent disease and injury in our community. Our mission is to assure, in partnership with the community, the conditions necessary for people to live healthy lives through prevention and protection programs.

The Washtenaw County Health Department has achieved national accreditation through the Public Health Accreditation Board and maintains state accreditation though the Michigan

Department of Health and Human Services. Visit us at washtenaw.org/health or call 734-544-6700.