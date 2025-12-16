Washtenaw County Office of Community and Economic Development Opens Mini-Grant RFP

The Washtenaw County Office of Community and Economic Development’s New Human Services Partnership (NHSP) will award 9 grants of $40,000 each to nine local community organizations through the Mini-Grant Program. Organizations responding to the request for proposals will have an opportunity to access a one-year mini grant. Grant Applications will be reviewed by a committee of trained community volunteers with content expertise, community knowledge or lived experience.

The New Human Services Partnership is a collaboration between Washtenaw County and the City of Ann Arbor. The program aims to address the root causes of institutional inequity, racism, poverty and trauma through various grant opportunities for local organizations. The Mini-Grant Program provides 12-month grants to nine local agencies. The goal of the program is to provide organizations with an opportunity to receive funding, try out new ideas and foster partnerships between new agencies.

“The New Human Services Partnership is a great example of cooperation between the City of Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County to fund innovative strategies to support our most vulnerable residents,” Director of OCED Toni Kayumi said. “We look forward to facilitating the review of grant applications that support local programs to help people in our community thrive.”

This round of funding will host a mandatory pre-bid meeting on Thursday, Jan. 22nd at 1 pm via Zoom. Additional information and Zoom meeting information can be found at https://www.washtenaw.org/3705/Mini-Grants.