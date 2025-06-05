Overdose Deaths Drop in Washtenaw County as Fentanyl and Stimulants Remain a Concern

Washtenaw County recorded its lowest overdose death count in nearly a decade, dropping 25% in 2024. But fentanyl and rising meth use continue to pose serious risks, according to the June 2025 report.

The number of fatal drug overdoses in Washtenaw County dropped significantly in 2024, marking the lowest toll in nearly a decade, according to a new report released by the Washtenaw County Health Department.

A total of 66 county residents died from drug overdoses in 2024, down 25% from the previous year’s 88 deaths. Of those, 42 were opioid-related, the fewest since 2015. Non-opioid overdoses also declined from 32 in 2023 to 24 in 2024.

“Increased access to harm reduction tools, treatment, and recovery support is saving lives here in our community,” says Jimena Loveluck, MSW, health officer with the Washtenaw County Health Department, in a statement. “We look forward to building on this progress with our local opioid settlement funding.”

Despite the drop in overall deaths, the June 2025 report highlights continuing challenges, particularly with the presence of fentanyl and the increasing role of stimulants in overdose cases.

Fentanyl Remains a Major Threat

Fentanyl and related analogs were involved in 93% of opioid-related deaths in 2024, a slight decline from 95% in 2023. The synthetic opioid, far more potent than heroin or morphine, continues to drive most overdose fatalities in the county.

Additionally, 71% of all opioid overdose deaths involved other substances in combination with opioids. Stimulants were present in 57% of these cases, most frequently cocaine (40%) and methamphetamine (26%).

Meth and Xylazine Involvement Rising

While the total number of overdose deaths fell, certain substances saw notable increases. Opioid-related deaths involving methamphetamine rose from 7 in 2023 to 11 in 2024, a 57% increase. Xylazine, a tranquilizer not approved for human use, was found in 8 deaths in 2024, up from 3 the year before, a 63% increase.

Demographics Show Shifting Patterns

The majority of opioid overdose victims in 2024 were white males between the ages of 25 and 54. However, the report notes subtle shifts in demographics:

The percentage of women who died from opioid overdoses increased from 38% in 2023 to 43% in 2024.

Black/African American residents accounted for 31% of opioid-related deaths in 2024, up from 21% the previous year.

The median age of opioid overdose decedents was 42, with the age range spanning from 22 to 80 years old.

Non-Opioid Deaths: A Mixed Picture

Deaths not involving opioids also declined, with 24 recorded in 2024 compared to 32 in 2023. Cocaine involvement in non-opioid deaths dropped by 50%, from 16 to 8, while stimulant involvement overall decreased by one-third. The most significant decline was in alcohol-related deaths, which plummeted 92%.

County’s Rates Remain Below State and National Averages

Since 2019, Michigan’s overdose death rates have closely mirrored national levels. Washtenaw County, however, has consistently reported lower rates than both the state and country overall.

“Our local overdose deaths are trending down, but these numbers are still too high,” says Deanna Price, MS, health promotion coordinator with Washtenaw County Health Department. “Anyone who uses drugs and their family, friends, and acquaintances should be aware of and know how to use harm reduction tools like naloxone. Recovery is possible and support is available.”

The full report, titled 2025 June Opioid Report, is available on the county’s website at washtenaw.org/opioids.

Overdose prevention and harm reduction

The Washtenaw County Health Department urges anyone who uses drugs to follow these safety tips whenever possible to prevent an overdose:

· Test drugs using fentanyl test strips

· Avoid using alone and take turns when using with others

· Take care if you have not used in a while

· Avoid mixing drugs, including alcohol

· Have naloxone ready and know how to use it

Naloxone (also known as Narcan) is a safe medication that counteracts an opioid overdose. There are several ways to get free naloxone in Washtenaw County. This page also includes information about how to pick up or request free fentanyl test strips. Fentanyl test strips are small strips of paper that can detect the presence of fentanyl in all different kinds of drugs (cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, etc.) and drug forms (pills, powder, and injectables).

It Is Possible campaign

Recovery is possible. Anyone in Washtenaw County can call 734-544-3050 or text 988 for support. Find local stories of recovery, medication disposal sites, and harm reduction and treatment resources at www.washtenaw.org/ItIsPossible. Local schools, businesses, health care centers, faith-based groups, and organizations are encouraged to order free campaign materials to help share information about harm reduction and recovery resources.