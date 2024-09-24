Washtenaw County Parks and Recreation Commission Master Plan Available for Public Review

Washtenaw County Parks and Recreation Commission (WCPARC) updates its Master Plan to every five years to ensure sustainability. The plan also allows the organization to be eligible for State of Michigan recreation grants. After a year of planning, the draft Recreation Master Plan is available for review until October 25, at: https://www.washtenaw.org/2860.

The Parks Commission began the process of plan development in the summer of 2023. PROS Consulting, along with JHLE Studio and ETC Institute, was engaged to optimize the planning process. A series of focus group and stakeholder engagement opportunities were held to ensure that the needs of a broad user groups were considered. A Public Forum was also held on December 12, 2023, and a survey and mapping activity were available for community engagement on a custom planning website.

In early 2024, ETC Institute conducted a statistically valid Community Needs Assessment survey of Washtenaw County residents to ensure their recreation needs were identified as part of the planning process. The survey obtained a representative sampling of nearly 700 residents.

Key survey findings revealed that ninety-six percent of residents rated the quality of WCPARC’s programs as either “good” or “excellent.” Respondents also indicated their continued desire for investing in new trails & boardwalks; repairing older structures & playgrounds; and making facilities accessible for persons of all abilities.

The plan was developed by gleaning insights from the engagement efforts, as well as through various technical analysis. The result is a document that provides a guiding framework—translating community aspirations into actionable recommendations to ensure the continuation of high-quality services. As such, WCPARC goals are to:

Provide a comprehensive parks and recreation system to reflect the diverse interests of county residents.

Offer recreation opportunities for all user groups.

Preserve and enhance the existing natural, historic, and cultural resources in the county.

Enhance connectivity through trails and greenways through the continued development of the Border to Border Trail (B2B), along with support through the Connecting Communities program.

Cultivate partnerships to ensure the efficiency of the park system and enhance the well-being of the community. This will be accomplished through continued work on the B2B, as well as development of the planned Eastern Washtenaw Community & Recreation Center.

Strive to achieve net zero operations by 2030 by implementing energy efficiency, protecting natural resources, and reducing operating expenditures.

A list of specific facility and general operations recommendations are indicated in the document’s Action Plan.

In finalizing the Recreation Master Plan, you are invited to learn more about its findings and recommendations on October 24, 2024, at 6:00 PM at Blackbird Lodge at Staebler Farm County Park, 7734 Plymouth Road, Superior Township. Staff will present an overview of the planning process, community input, and strategic investments, as well as provide an opportunity for additional engagement. Refreshments will be served.