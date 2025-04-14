Washtenaw County Receives Immigration Inquiry From the Department of Homeland Security

Officials are weighing the county’s legal options

According to a statement released by Washtenaw County Commissioner Katie Scott, on April 10, 2025, Washtenaw County officials received an immigration enforcement subpoena and a notice of inspection of I-9 forms.

The administrative subpoena, issued by the US Department of Homeland Security, is a formal request for “information, documents, or testimony” related to an immigration investigation, according to the National Immigration Law Center (NILC). An I-9 form is a federal document that verifies a person’s identity and their eligibility to legally work in the United States. US employers are required to obtain completed I-9 forms for each employee in their organization.

According to Commissioner Scott’s statement, the county did not immediately comply. Instead, officials are reviewing what was received, evaluating legal options, and will share more details as they are available.

The full statement from Commissioner Katie Scott:

“On April 10, 2025 the Department of Homeland Security served upon Washtenaw County a notice of inspection of I-9 forms and an immigration enforcement subpoena. At this time, we are reviewing the materials and taking time to understand the County’s legal options.

Washtenaw County is committed to following all applicable laws while ensuring that we uphold the rights and dignity of our employees and community members. The county will continue to consult with Corporation Counsel and will provide additional updates as more information becomes available.”