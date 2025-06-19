Washtenaw County Releases 2025 Cooling Site List

Washtenaw County has released their 2025 list of summer cooling sites, which will be open to the public throughout the summer. These sites are available to the public to escape the heat and stay cool. In addition to the sites listed, all Washtenaw County office building lobbies are available during normal business hours as cooling sites. Please check back regularly as sites may be added throughout the summer.

During extreme heat, stay indoors as much as possible and limit exposure to the sun. More hot weather safety tips can be found on the Washtenaw County Health Department website.

The full list of cooling sites with addresses, hours, and contact information can be found at bit.ly/Wash-Cooling.