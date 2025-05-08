May 08, 2025

Washtenaw County Road Commission Advisory

The Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) will invest approximately $ 2.2 million to seal coat around 49 lane miles of pavement across the county during the 2025 construction season. This work is funded by the current Four-Year Countywide Roads and Non-Motorized Millage and the Michigan Transportation Fund (MTF).

Seal coating protects roads from wear and tear caused by traffic, sun exposure, and Michigan’s freeze-thaw cycles. It is applied to roads in good or fair condition to extend their lifespan and delay costly repairs. “Seal coating is more than a surface treatment—it’s an investment that extends the life of our roads and reduces long-term costs,” said Ken Harris, WCRC Superintendent of Maintenance.

What Is Seal Coating?
Seal coating includes two steps:

  • Chip seal: A thin layer of liquid asphalt is applied, followed by small stones pressed into place.
  • Fog seal: A second layer of asphalt is sprayed over the chip-sealed surface to lock in the stones. Final pavement markings are added once the fog seal has been cured.

What to Expect:
Work begins in May 2025 (weather permitting). Roads remain open during the process, but drivers must follow the posted 35 mph advisory speed to avoid damage from loose stones and uncured asphalt. Fog seal takes a few hours to cure—do not drive on freshly sealed roads until reopened. WCRC crews will be on site with flaggers, pilot vehicles, and signage to guide traffic safely. Please see below for the list of project locations, traffic impacts, and the tentative schedule.

Have questions about the program, contact Ken Harris, Superintendent of Maintenance, at (734) 327-6696, or via email at harrisk@wcroads.org.

Township Location Traffic Impact Timeline (Chip Seal)Timeline (Fog Seal)
Ann ArborGeddes Rd between Ann Arbor Township Line and Wayne Co LineLane restrictions20-May10-Jun
LimaScio Church Rd between Sylvan Township Line and Fletcher RdLane restrictions14-May05-Jun
LimaOld US 12 between Chelsea City Limits and I-94Lane restrictions02-Jun23-Jun
LodiAnn Arbor-Saline Rd between Pleasant Lake Rd and Saline City LimitsLane restrictions15-May05-Jun
LodiTextile Rd between Ann Arbor-Saline Rd and Pittsfield Township LineLane restrictions15-May05-Jun
LyndonWerkner Rd between Island Lake Rd and Sylvan Township LineLane restrictions28-May18-Jun
LyndonWerkner Rd between Lyndon Township line and M-52Lane restrictions28-May18-Jun
LyndonIsland Lake Rd between Werkner Rd and Stofer RdLane restrictions28-May18-Jun
LyndonStofer Rd between Island Lake Rd and N. Territorial RdLane restrictions28-May18-Jun
LyndonN. Territorial Rd between M-52 and Hadley RdLane restrictions29-May23-Jun
LyndonHadley Rd between N. Territorial Rd and Unadilla Township LineLane restrictions29-May19-Jun
LyndonHadley Rd between Lyndon Township Line and Livington County LineLane restrictions29-May19-Jun
NorthfieldN. Territorial Rd between Whitmore Lake Rd and Dixboro RdLane restrictions27-May12-Jun
Salem8 Mile Rd between Pontiac Trail Rd and Currie RdLane restrictions22-May12-Jun
SalemPontiac Trail Rd between 7 Mile Rd and 8 Mile RdLane restrictions22-May12-Jun
ScioMiller Rd between Wagner Rd and Ann Arbor City LimitsLane restrictions03-Jun25-Jun
ScioScio Church Rd between Zeeb Rd and Wagner RdLane restrictions14-May05-Jun
SuperiorProspect Rd between Plymouth Rd and Geddes RdLane restrictions20-May10-Jun
SylvanScio Church Rd between M-52 and Lima Township LineLane restrictions14-May05-Jun
SylvanCavanaugh Lake Rd between Conway Rd and Pierce RdLane restrictions02-Jun23-Jun
SylvanCavanaugh Lake Rd between Chelsea City Limits and Conway RdLane restrictions02-Jun23-Jun
YorkStony Creek Rd between Mooreville Rd and Saline-Milan RdLane restrictions15-May09-Jun
YpsilantiBunton Rd between Bemis Rd and Textile RdLane restrictions19-May09-Jun
YpsilantiHuron River Dr between Whittaker Rd and Textile RdLane restrictions19-May09-Jun

