Washtenaw County Road Commission Advisory

The Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) will invest approximately $ 2.2 million to seal coat around 49 lane miles of pavement across the county during the 2025 construction season. This work is funded by the current Four-Year Countywide Roads and Non-Motorized Millage and the Michigan Transportation Fund (MTF).

Seal coating protects roads from wear and tear caused by traffic, sun exposure, and Michigan’s freeze-thaw cycles. It is applied to roads in good or fair condition to extend their lifespan and delay costly repairs. “Seal coating is more than a surface treatment—it’s an investment that extends the life of our roads and reduces long-term costs,” said Ken Harris, WCRC Superintendent of Maintenance.

What Is Seal Coating?

Seal coating includes two steps:

Chip seal: A thin layer of liquid asphalt is applied, followed by small stones pressed into place.

A thin layer of liquid asphalt is applied, followed by small stones pressed into place. Fog seal: A second layer of asphalt is sprayed over the chip-sealed surface to lock in the stones. Final pavement markings are added once the fog seal has been cured.

What to Expect:

Work begins in May 2025 (weather permitting). Roads remain open during the process, but drivers must follow the posted 35 mph advisory speed to avoid damage from loose stones and uncured asphalt. Fog seal takes a few hours to cure—do not drive on freshly sealed roads until reopened. WCRC crews will be on site with flaggers, pilot vehicles, and signage to guide traffic safely. Please see below for the list of project locations, traffic impacts, and the tentative schedule.

Have questions about the program, contact Ken Harris, Superintendent of Maintenance, at (734) 327-6696, or via email at harrisk@wcroads.org.