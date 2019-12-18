Advertisement





by Lonnie Huhman, lhuhman@thesuntimesnews.com

This past summer the Washtenaw County Road Commission heard a lot of concerns and complaints when it came to its roadside herbicide spraying program.

So much so that it led to the halting of the program.

Now the WCRC along with the Washtenaw County Board of County Commissioners are taking another step to address the issues that came from this and expect to make some changes.

During its Dec. 17 meeting, the WCRC Board of County Road Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution that is a collaborative effort between the Washtenaw County Board of Road Commissioners (WCRC Board) and the Washtenaw County Board of County Commissioners (BOC) to outline changes that the road commission will make in the near future.

According to WCRC spokeswoman Emily Kizer, this resolution is the result of the BOC’s review of the road commission’s structure this fall.

“The resolution outlines some changes that have already been made or are in progress, for example, the WCRC board has already passed a resolution ending our roadside herbicide spraying program and the WCRC Board has directed our managing director to develop a tree policy in 2020,” Kizer said.

As some background: the spraying program began as a four-year herbicide spraying contract with the intent of spraying one-quarter of the county rights-of-way each year. The program this past summer was supposed to spray Lyndon, Dexter, Webster, Sylvan and Lima townships.

After hearing many concerned residents, both Webster and Sylvan Township Boards passed resolutions expressing their dissatisfaction with the spraying program.

Kizer said they are also working to put in place the technology needed to livestream WCRC board meetings (hoping to start streaming in mid-2020) and in the New Year they will be starting a “Chat with the Road Commission,” which will be informal drop-in sessions before each of the board meetings.

The “Chat with the Road Commission” will be from 11:45 to 12:45 p.m. on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month and they are a chance for anyone to speak informally with road commission leadership.

As far as next steps with this, Kizer said they expect the BOC to consider the resolution at an upcoming board meeting and then the two organizations will draft a memorandum of understanding outlining more specifics by Jan. 31.

In the meantime, Kizer said the WCRC hopes the public understands it’s working on being a better service.

“I think the biggest takeaway for the public is that we are working together to better serve the public,” she said. “We have heard the concerns raised by the BOC during their review process and we are working hard to make those improvements to better serve the people of Washtenaw County.”