Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office Accepting Donations for Its Holiday Event

WCSO is hosting a “Jail Holiday Event” to help incarcerated individuals connect with their families during the holiday season.

According to a Facebook post made on WCSO’s website, the office hopes to “spread holiday cheer, promote positive mental health, and support family reunification” with this event.

Incarcerated individuals will be able to make gifts for their loved ones with the donations provided by the community.

Suggested donations include (store-bought only):

  • Individual hot chocolate packets
  • Individual pre-popped popcorn bags
  • Individual pre-packed cookies
  • Small candy canes
  • Wrapping paper
  • Toys for small children

Further donation suggestions can be found and purchased off of the WSOC’s Amazon Wishlist at https://a.co/c6hSnHy. Donations can also be dropped at 2201 Hogback, Ann Arbor MI 48105.

Donations will be accepted through Dec 11.

