Washtenaw County’s Brownfield Program Helps Turn “Problem Properties” Into Homes, Jobs, and a New Chelsea Park

Photo: Chelsea’s Main Street Park had the contaminated soil removed with help, in part, from a state grant. Courtesy of MSPA

Most people don’t think about “brownfields,” those long-vacant lots, empty factories, or contaminated properties that sit idle because cleanup costs can deter redevelopment. But in Washtenaw County, these sites are being transformed into affordable homes, job-ready buildings, and even a future public park in downtown Chelsea.

A new two-year report from the Washtenaw County Brownfield Redevelopment Authority (WCBRA) shows the impact of the program from 2023–2024, highlighting how brownfield incentives have helped bring long-stalled properties back into community use. Over the past two years, the program attracted $159 million in private investment, meaning that for every $1 in public support, brownfield projects were incentivized with $13 in private developer money.

One of the most significant outcomes is the progress on affordable housing. In Ypsilanti, the WCBRA approved an amended Brownfield Plan for Dorsey Estates, supporting the development of 46 affordable and attainable homes. The project also benefited from an additional $4.3 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds allocated by the county to help build the most affordable units and provide down-payment assistance for eligible buyers. In Ann Arbor, the Ann Arbor Housing Commission and Avalon Housing received $1 million to support environmental and infrastructure needs for 121 Catherine Street, a downtown project that will offer 100 percent affordable housing.

The program also contributed to the revitalization of vacant and underused commercial properties. In Scio Township, support for the redevelopment of 300 N. Zeeb Road will help convert a 162,000-square-foot empty building into new research and office space. The original incentive package of $2.7 million was reduced to $1.7 million after the project secured a $1 million environmental grant from the state, underscoring the collaborative funding that often drives these redevelopments.

Chelsea is also seeing a major benefit from the program. The Main Street Park Alliance received a $1 million grant to support environmental work tied to the creation of a new downtown public park. The site will be acquired by the city once completed, bringing new outdoor space to the area.

Additional support included $50,000 in EPA assessment funding to evaluate other potential sites across the county and $1.5 million in cleanup funding from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) for two separate locations. These assessments and cleanup grants help determine the safety, feasibility, and future potential of properties that might otherwise remain unused.

“We are fortunate to have grown a brownfield program that provides valuable resources to support important projects around the County,” said WCBRA Chair Katie Jones. “We are particularly proud to have been able to provide critical funding to several new affordable housing developments.”

The goals of the Brownfield Redevelopment program align closely with the broader mission of the Washtenaw County Office of Community and Economic Development, which oversees the work. Together, the programs aim to strengthen neighborhoods, encourage redevelopment within existing communities rather than pushing growth outward, support equity in housing access, and ensure that unused or contaminated land is made safe for public health and future development. Since its establishment in 1999, the county’s brownfield efforts have helped leverage $900 million in private investment across 31 projects.