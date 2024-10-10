October 10, 2024 Donate
Washtenaw County’s Three Bicentennial Towns Celebrate 19th Century Mills Along Huron River

In 2024, Ann Arbor, Dexter, and Dixboro are celebrating 200 years.

Join Washtenaw County’s three bicentennial communities on November 16 as they begin to wind down the year with a combined event exploring mills along the Huron River.

Start your day with Nancy Steinhauer at the Dexter Cider Mill (the longest continuously operating cider mill in Michigan) for an apple pressing demonstration and cider-tasting.  10 a.m., Dexter Cider Mill, 3685 Central St, Dexter, MI.

Proceed to the Dixboro United Methodist Church for a presentation about 19th century mills.  Lee Vedder, Zingerman’s Bakehouse historian, will speak and offer a sampling of breads made from fresh-ground flour.  (1 p.m., 5221 Church Rd, Ann Arbor, MI – across Plymouth Rd. from the Dixboro General Store).

Complete your “Thrill of the Mills” celebration with a tour and milling demonstration at Parker Mill County Park.  Washtenaw County Parks & Recreation’s naturalist Shawn Severance will demonstrate the only remaining 19th century flour mill in Washtenaw County.  (4 p.m. at Parker Mill County Park, 4650 Geddes Rd, Ann Arbor, MI.)

Attend any or all three free events.

