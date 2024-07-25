Washtenaw County’s Three Not-For-Profit Hospitals Team Up to help Community Needs

Community News

Following completion of a joint Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA), the Unified Needs Assessment and Implementation Plan Team Engagement (UNITE) group, made up of University of Michigan Health, Trinity Health Ann Arbor, and Chelsea Hospital, will invest their community benefit resources to address the most significant health concerns identified in Washtenaw County communities — mental health, access to services, and housing.

A CHNA is a systematic process involving the community, in which the hospitals identify and prioritize community health needs every three years. The CHNA uses quantitative and qualitative data to understand assets and the needs of a community. UNITE defines the community as greater Washtenaw County, which includes Washtenaw County, Grass Lake, and Stockbridge. This is the fourth time UNITE has completed a health needs assessment since 2016.

According to the CHNA report, below are the three most pressing priorities:

Mental Health: Mental Health and substance use disorders continue to be a priority for residents of greater Washtenaw County, especially in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. Access to Services: Access to services is a key component to achieving health equity. Essential services including health care, public health, social services, and public transportation all play a key role in the health and well-being of any community. Housing: Quality affordable housing is out of reach for many in greater Washtenaw County.

“By working together, our hospitals gain a deeper understanding of the challenges faced in the communities we serve,” said the hospitals in a joint statement. “This collaboration allows us to coordinate our response efforts, leverage our collective resources, and make a significant impact on these critical issues. We are not competitors in this space. We come together as partners and caregivers to help support those in need living in our community. We look forward to the next three years, and the transformative work we will accomplish together.”

Looking ahead, the hospitals are working on an implementation plan to address each identified need by leveraging its resources and partnerships, advocating for policy and system change, awarding community impact grants, focusing on the poor and most vulnerable, and by addressing barriers to care and other social influencers of health.