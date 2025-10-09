October 09, 2025

Washtenaw County’s Top 15 Crash Intersections of 2024

STN Staff

Public SafetyWashtenaw County

Photo: The roundabout at State Street and Ellesworth Road. Source: Google Street View

An analysis of 2024 traffic crash data provided by the Michigan State Police and the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments (SEMCOG) identifies the 15 intersections within Washtenaw County that experienced the highest volume of traffic crashes.

The data includes a breakdown of crash severity, including incidents involving fatalities (F), suspected serious injuries (A), suspected minor injuries (B), possible injuries (C), and property damage only (PDO).

Washtenaw County Intersection Crash Data (Full Year 2024)

RankIntersectionLocationTotal CrashesSeverity Breakdown (F/A/B/C/PDO)Primary Crash Type
1State St & Ellsworth RdAnn Arbor / Pittsfield Twp680 / 3 / 21 / 15 / 29Rear-End
2Whittaker Rd at I-94Ypsilanti Twp591 / 2 / 18 / 14 / 24Angle (T-Bone)
3Washtenaw Ave & Huron PkwyAnn Arbor550 / 1 / 16 / 19 / 19Rear-End / Sideswipe
4Carpenter Rd & Washtenaw AvePittsfield Twp520 / 2 / 15 / 13 / 22Rear-End
5Lee Rd & Whitmore Lake RdNorthfield Twp490 / 1 / 14 / 12 / 22Sideswipe / Run-off
6Ann Arbor-Saline Rd & I-94Pittsfield Twp470 / 2 / 11 / 15 / 19Angle (T-Bone)
7Jackson Rd & Wagner RdScio Twp440 / 1 / 10 / 14 / 19Left-Turn
8Huron St & US-23Ypsilanti Twp410 / 1 / 9 / 12 / 19Rear-End
9Plymouth Rd & Nixon RdAnn Arbor380 / 0 / 8 / 11 / 19Rear-End
10Textile Rd & Carpenter RdPittsfield Twp360 / 1 / 7 / 10 / 18Angle (T-Bone)
11Washtenaw Ave & Golfside DrYpsilanti Twp340 / 1 / 6 / 9 / 18Rear-End
12Main St & Ann Arbor-Saline RdAnn Arbor310 / 0 / 7 / 8 / 16Rear-End
13Michigan Ave & I-94Ypsilanti Twp290 / 1 / 5 / 8 / 15Angle (T-Bone)
14Stadium Blvd & Washtenaw AveAnn Arbor280 / 0 / 6 / 7 / 15Sideswipe
15Zeeb Rd & I-94Scio Twp260 / 1 / 4 / 7 / 14Rear-End

Key Observations from the Data:

  • High-Volume Corridors: A significant number of the highest-crash intersections are located along major commercial and commuter corridors, including Washtenaw Avenue, State Street, Carpenter Road, and near I-94 interchanges.
  • Rear-End Collisions Prevail: The most common type of crash at these intersections is the rear-end collision, often indicative of traffic congestion, sudden stops, and driver inattention, especially during peak commute times.
  • Injury-Prone Intersections: While the State Street and Ellsworth Road intersection had the highest total number of crashes, the interchange at Whittaker Road and I-94 recorded a fatality and a comparatively high number of injury crashes, highlighting its severity.
  • Roundabout on the List: The inclusion of the roundabout at Lee Road and Whitmore Lake Road (ranking #5) suggests that while roundabouts can reduce severe angle crashes, they can also be the site of a high frequency of lower-impact sideswipe and run-off-the-road incidents as drivers navigate the multi-lane circle.

Transportation officials urge drivers to stay alert, avoid distractions, and plan extra time when traveling through these high-crash intersections. Even small changes in driving habits can make a measurable difference in keeping Washtenaw’s roads safer.

