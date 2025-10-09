Washtenaw County’s Top 15 Crash Intersections of 2024

Photo: The roundabout at State Street and Ellesworth Road. Source: Google Street View

An analysis of 2024 traffic crash data provided by the Michigan State Police and the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments (SEMCOG) identifies the 15 intersections within Washtenaw County that experienced the highest volume of traffic crashes.

The data includes a breakdown of crash severity, including incidents involving fatalities (F), suspected serious injuries (A), suspected minor injuries (B), possible injuries (C), and property damage only (PDO).

Washtenaw County Intersection Crash Data (Full Year 2024)

Rank Intersection Location Total Crashes Severity Breakdown (F/A/B/C/PDO) Primary Crash Type 1 State St & Ellsworth Rd Ann Arbor / Pittsfield Twp 68 0 / 3 / 21 / 15 / 29 Rear-End 2 Whittaker Rd at I-94 Ypsilanti Twp 59 1 / 2 / 18 / 14 / 24 Angle (T-Bone) 3 Washtenaw Ave & Huron Pkwy Ann Arbor 55 0 / 1 / 16 / 19 / 19 Rear-End / Sideswipe 4 Carpenter Rd & Washtenaw Ave Pittsfield Twp 52 0 / 2 / 15 / 13 / 22 Rear-End 5 Lee Rd & Whitmore Lake Rd Northfield Twp 49 0 / 1 / 14 / 12 / 22 Sideswipe / Run-off 6 Ann Arbor-Saline Rd & I-94 Pittsfield Twp 47 0 / 2 / 11 / 15 / 19 Angle (T-Bone) 7 Jackson Rd & Wagner Rd Scio Twp 44 0 / 1 / 10 / 14 / 19 Left-Turn 8 Huron St & US-23 Ypsilanti Twp 41 0 / 1 / 9 / 12 / 19 Rear-End 9 Plymouth Rd & Nixon Rd Ann Arbor 38 0 / 0 / 8 / 11 / 19 Rear-End 10 Textile Rd & Carpenter Rd Pittsfield Twp 36 0 / 1 / 7 / 10 / 18 Angle (T-Bone) 11 Washtenaw Ave & Golfside Dr Ypsilanti Twp 34 0 / 1 / 6 / 9 / 18 Rear-End 12 Main St & Ann Arbor-Saline Rd Ann Arbor 31 0 / 0 / 7 / 8 / 16 Rear-End 13 Michigan Ave & I-94 Ypsilanti Twp 29 0 / 1 / 5 / 8 / 15 Angle (T-Bone) 14 Stadium Blvd & Washtenaw Ave Ann Arbor 28 0 / 0 / 6 / 7 / 15 Sideswipe 15 Zeeb Rd & I-94 Scio Twp 26 0 / 1 / 4 / 7 / 14 Rear-End

Key Observations from the Data:

High-Volume Corridors: A significant number of the highest-crash intersections are located along major commercial and commuter corridors, including Washtenaw Avenue, State Street, Carpenter Road, and near I-94 interchanges.

Rear-End Collisions Prevail: The most common type of crash at these intersections is the rear-end collision, often indicative of traffic congestion, sudden stops, and driver inattention, especially during peak commute times.

Injury-Prone Intersections: While the State Street and Ellsworth Road intersection had the highest total number of crashes, the interchange at Whittaker Road and I-94 recorded a fatality and a comparatively high number of injury crashes, highlighting its severity.

Roundabout on the List: The inclusion of the roundabout at Lee Road and Whitmore Lake Road (ranking #5) suggests that while roundabouts can reduce severe angle crashes, they can also be the site of a high frequency of lower-impact sideswipe and run-off-the-road incidents as drivers navigate the multi-lane circle.

Transportation officials urge drivers to stay alert, avoid distractions, and plan extra time when traveling through these high-crash intersections. Even small changes in driving habits can make a measurable difference in keeping Washtenaw’s roads safer.