September 11, 2025

Washtenaw Farm Tour Celebrates 25 Years of Land Conservation

STN Staff

Washtenaw County residents are invited to explore three local farms during the Washtenaw Conserved Farm Tour on Saturday, October 4.

The free, day-long event offers behind-the-scenes access to Brines Farm in Webster Township, Vestergaard Farm in Scio Township, and Annie G’s Dairy in Lodi Township. Each stop highlights how farming and conservation work together, with topics ranging from vegetable production and forest management to cattle, dairy, and regenerative grazing. Light refreshments will be served, and registration is required.

The tour also marks the 25th anniversary of the Washtenaw County Natural Areas Preservation Program, which has helped permanently protect more than 17,500 acres of farmland and open space. “This tour is about seeing firsthand the benefits of conservation for our food systems, water quality, and local economy,” said Susan LaCroix of Legacy Land Conservancy. “The farms on this tour are a testament to the Washtenaw community’s commitment to land stewardship.”

Event Details

Date: Saturday, October 4, 2025
Time: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Locations:

  • Brines Farm (Webster Township, 9–11 a.m.) – CSA vegetable production, forest conservation, and water quality.
  • Vestergaard Farm (Scio Township, 12:30–2:30 p.m.) – Cattle, community gardens, and protected woodlands.
  • Annie G’s Dairy (Lodi Township, 3–5 p.m.) – Dairy milking, retail operations, and regenerative grazing.

Registration: Free and open to the public; RSVP required at Washtenawcd.org/events.

