Washtenaw Housing Alliance Expands Affordable Housing Options

The Washtenaw Housing Alliance (WHA) launched its Shared Housing Program in August 2025 to increase access to safe and affordable housing for residents of Washtenaw County and to help older adults age in place.

According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition’s most recent Out of Reach report (nlihc.org/oor), Washtenaw County has the highest cost housing market in Michigan. Many older adults report being cost-burdened when paying for their housing here. At the same time, 44% of older adults in the county live alone.

The Shared Housing Program was developed in response to two problems identified: 1) rising housing costs and limited availability of affordable rental units in Washtenaw County and 2) the need to support older adults who may be experiencing social isolation, living alone on a fixed income, and/or seeking companionship. The program connects individuals seeking housing, known as Home Seekers, with Home Providers who have an extra spare room in their homes and are interested in sharing housing in a structured and supported way. The Shared Housing Program can serve any household; however, the funding that supports the program requires at least one of the participating households in each shared housing match be age 55 or older. Typically, Home Providers are age 55 or older, while Home Seekers must be age 18 or older.

Through the Shared Housing Program, WHA provides screening, matching, and ongoing support to help ensure successful shared housing arrangements. WHA’s program staff work with both Home Providers and Home Seekers to establish clear expectations, develop housing agreements, and connect participants to additional resources when needed.

WHA’s Shared Housing Program is partly modeled on Housing Bureau for Seniors (HBS) HomeShare Program, which they coordinated before it ended in 2020. By launching our new program, the WHA is creating new shared housing opportunities that make use of our community’s existing housing stock and expand options for people who need stable housing.

Community members interested in the Shared Housing Program can learn more or apply by visiting whalliance.org/sharedhousing or completing the Inquiry Form at https://tinyurl.com/Shared-Housing-Inquiry. Interested in a more personal conversation about the Shared Housing program? Community members can directly contact WHA’s Shared Housing Program Coordinator, Danielle Bryant, at [email protected] for more information about the program.