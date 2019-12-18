Advertisement





WISD hosted alumni and current students, staff and families as final week at High Point begins.

Ann Arbor, Mich. – A nostalgic evening of laughter, hugs, and storytelling was shared among over 200 visitors in High Point School’s gym on Monday, December 16, 2019. Those in attendance included alumni and current students, staff, and families of High Point, Honey Creek, and Gretchen’s House, as well as community members, who came together to share their memories and see old friends and colleagues as the school kicked off its final week in the building before moving out before reconstruction begins in early 2020.

“It feels like my family has been here forever and we will continue to be involved for a long time,” said Andi Spengler, who has two children each currently enrolled in High Point and Honey Creek, and one who has already graduated from Honey Creek. “Because of High Point, our daughter Emma has made such incredible strides in her growth and development. We will be forever grateful to this community for everything it’s offered our family and will continue to offer for us and families like us in the future.”

In addition to catching up and sharing stories, attendees gathered around photos taken over the last 45 years that were spread throughout the gym. Photographs included key moments of High Point’s history, including construction in 1974, the school’s 30th birthday celebration, and graduation throughout the years. Poignant memories shared by attendees when they registered for the event were also displayed, and others were encouraged to share favorite memories and notes about their times at High Point.

“High Point is a truly exceptional school, and we are thankful for the nearly 45 years we had in this building,” stated Washtenaw Intermediate School District (WISD) Superintendent Scott Menzel. “We’re incredibly thankful to all of you – our High Point, Honey Creek, and Gretchen’s House family – for celebrating with us as we close this chapter and look ahead to a new one.”

High Point School will close at the end of this week leading into the winter break, and classes will resume on January 7, 2020, at the Ypsilanti Community Middle School @ Willow Run. The High Point building will be closed for reconstruction and renovation, and is expected to re-open in September 2021 for the 2021-22 school year.

Photos of the evening are available for download here.

Opened in May 1975, High Point School was originally designed to serve a different population of special education students than it does today. Today, High Point students have severe cognitive and multiple disabilities, many of whom are medically fragile, and require specialized learning environments, equipment, and support. Students from all 9 public school districts in Washtenaw County attend High Point School and are often students there from age 3 through 26. High Point School also shares its campus with Honey Creek Community School, Gretchen’s House, and WISD’s Deaf and Hard of Hearing Program so that students with severe disabilities learn alongside their general education peers.