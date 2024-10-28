October 28, 2024 Donate
Washtenaw Meats to Host Community Dinner at Jolly Pumpkin Dexter on Tuesday, Oct 29

You’re invited to taste the remarkable difference in locally sourced food

Washtenaw Meats invites the community to enjoy a locally sourced meal this Tuesday evening at Jolly Pumpkin Dexter, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The featured dish is pork belly-stuffed poblano peppers, priced at $35 per adult, while kids eat free. No reservations are needed—simply pay at the door for an evening that celebrates local flavors and connections.

This monthly dinner series highlights Washtenaw County’s small farms by featuring local meats, with each event spotlighting a different farm. The evening is a chance for community members to meet and chat with the farmer behind the food on their plates; the farmer and their family are guests of honor, dining alongside attendees.

The dinners will pause in November due to Thanksgiving but will return on December 31 for a special New Year’s Eve event. Tickets and more details can be found at washtenawmeats.com, along with information on the community calendar.

Hosted monthly at Jolly Pumpkin Dexter, these dinners are crafted by Chef Maggie Long, whose dedication to local ingredients makes each meal a unique celebration of Washtenaw’s rich agricultural community.

