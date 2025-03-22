Washtenaw Millage Town Hall to be Held April 9

Chelsea Senior Center will be hosting a town hall, including a Q&A, to answer any questions Washtenaw residents might have about the Older Adults Millage. Washtenaw County commissioners Jason Maciejewski and Shannon Beeman will be leading the discussion.

The millage was initially created to address the rise in the over 60 population in Washtenaw County. Over 70,000 adults in the county are 60+, and these funds will seek to provide essential services and improve quality of life for the older adult population.

Services provided will include home assistance such as grab bar installation, food delivery and chore assistance, along with rides to medical appointments and community activities.

These services can be accessed through local senior centers and the Washtenaw County Office on Aging, where representatives can help connect those in need of assistance with local resources.

The town hall will be held April 9, 5-6:30pm. Those interested in attending can RSVP through the QR code below.