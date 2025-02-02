Washtenaw United Brings Home Tree Town Trophy (with photos)

The Washtenaw United girls’ hockey team saw its winning streak reach five games, which included a pair of wins over Ann Arbor rivals SkyRon and Pioneer to bring home the Tree Town Trophy for the first time in two years.

The Tree Town Trophy goes to the winner of the season series between the three Washtenaw County teams in Pioneer, Skyline/Huron, and United.

Untied took down SkyRon 9-2 last Saturday.

They dominated the game by outshooting SkyRon 43-10 in the game.

Luciana Sweeney led Washtenaw with two goals and two assists in the game.

Veronica Holmstrom added two goals and an assist, while Daphne Grant collected a pair of goals.

Caroline White chipped in with a goal and two assists and captain Sydney Clark added a goal and assist.

Abigail Schroeder had one goal, while Ella Cesul, Kaylee Milligan, and Brynn Gordon had one assist each.

United then blanked Pioneer 8-0 Wednesday night and celebrated with the Tree Town Trophy.

Washtenaw United celebrates with the Tree Town Trophy after an 8-0 win over Pioneer. Photo by Mike Williamson

Trista Tracy stopped all six shots she faced in net for the shutout.

Seven different players found the net with White leading the way with two goals and an assist.

Grant had a goal and two assists and Clark added a goal and assist.

Cesul, Sweeney, Gordon, and Sadie McCalla had one goal each, while Holmstrom had two assists.

Kendra Wagner, Milligan, and Julianna Marini had one assist.

Washtenaw then blanked Sacred Heart 8-0 Friday night.

Tracy stopped all six shots for the shutout.

Clark led the offense with two goals and an assist, while Milligan added two goals.

White had a goal and two assists and Madilynn Church a goal and assist.

Sweeney, Marini, and Kaysi Hohner scored one goal each.

Grant picked up two assists, while Wagner, Madelynne Conrad, and Gordon had one assist each.

United finished its big week with a 5-0 win over Regina/Lutheran N./Austin Saturday.

Sweeney picked up the hat trick with three goals, while Grant found the net twice.

Washtenaw has a huge game Wednesday night when they take on Group B co-leader Grosse Pointe North in a showdown for the top spot in the standings.

Photos by Mike Williamson