Washtenaw United Makes Quick Work of Northville

The Washtenaw United girls’ hockey team bounced back from its first loss of the season last week with an 8-0 rout of Northville Sunday.

United jumped out to an early 3-0 first period lead with goals by Julianna Marini, Madilynn Church, and Kaylee Milligan.

With the teams playing four-on-four, Washtenaw struck twice with goals by Sydney Clark and Veronica Holmstrom for a 5-0 lead.

Kendra Wagner made it 6-0 with just over 11 minutes left in the second and Nora Stevenson struck with eight minutes remaining for a 7-0 lead.

Marini finished the game with her second goal of the night with just over six minutes left.

Luciana Sweeney picked up two assists, while Marini had two assist to go along with her two goals.

Holmstrom, Sadie McCalla, Kaysi Hohner, Kathryn Issel, and Ella Cesul each had one assist.

United outshot the Mustangs 30-2 in just 24 minutes of play with Trista Tracy stopping both shots in net for the shutout.

Washtenaw fell to University Liggett 4-1 earlier in the week for its first loss of the season.

Liggett took a 1-0 lead in the first and it remained that way until the third.

The lead grew to 2-0 before Clark found the net for United to cut the lead to 2-1.

Liggett pushed the lead to 3-1 with six minutes left and sealed the win with an empty net goal in the final minute of play.

Brynn Gordon and Church picked up assists for United.

Washtenaw improved to 3-1 on the season and returns to the ice Sunday when they host Walled Lake at the Arctic Coliseum at 5:30 PM.

