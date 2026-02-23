Water Resources Announces 2026 County Cleanup Day Schedule

Washtenaw County Water Resources Materials Management Division has announced the 2026 County Cleanup Day schedule. This year, County residents have access to four County Cleanup Days to dispose of or recycle a variety of household items in a safe and responsible manner. Registration is required to attend any Materials Management service, including County Cleanup Days.

“As we plan for the 2026 County Cleanup Days, our goal is to make these events more accessible, safer, and easier for residents to participate in,” said Theo Eggermont, Washtenaw County Public Works Director. “This year, we are spacing Cleanup events throughout the year rather than concentrating them in the summer months to give residents more flexibility to choose a date that works for them. We’re excited about this updated approach and look forward to continuing to support our community’s efforts to get rid of unwanted items responsibly.”

In 2025, over 1,900 residents disposed of over 480,000 lbs. of material at County Cleanup Days. Each event is open to all Washtenaw County residents. Event address will be provided after registration.

April 4 – Pittsfield Township area (Registration opens Feb. 23 at 9 a.m.)

June 27 – Northfield Township area (Registration opens May 18 at 9 a.m.)

Aug. 8 – City of Ypsilanti area (Registration opens June 29 at 9 a.m.)

Nov. 14 – Scio Township area (Registration opens Oct. 5 at 9 a.m.)

Registration will close 1 week before the event, or when all slots are filled. Residents can register at washtenaw.org/cleanup . Residency and Material Requirements:

Materials will only be accepted from Washtenaw County residents.

Only residential material is allowed. Material from local businesses, government agencies, non-profits, or other organizations is not accepted.

Accepted items include:

appliances (including freon-containing appliances)

bulky waste (mattresses, furniture, scrap wood, etc.)

electronics

household hazardous waste

scrap metal

tires (28″ diameter or smaller)

More details at washtenaw.org/cleanup . Sponsors for County Cleanup Day events include the City of Ann Arbor, Northfield Township, and Trinity Health Ann Arbor. Other options for Household Hazardous Waste Disposal include:

Washtenaw County residents, Northville Township residents, and City of Northville residents may utilize the weekday service at the HHW Center.

Washtenaw County residents may utilize Saturday collections at the Home Toxics Center.