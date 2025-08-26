WAVE Announces Positive Service Change Amid Funding Challenges

Chelsea Community Ride to Resume Weekends Thanks to Local Support

Western-Washtenaw Area Value Express (WAVE) recently announced significant updates to its service schedule, prompted by rising costs and ongoing reductions in federal and state funding. Thanks to support from Chelsea Retirement Community, WAVE will temporarily reinstate the weekend Chelsea Community Ride starting Aug. 30. This service will remain in place through Sept. 30, the end of WAVE’s current fiscal year. Continuation beyond that date is dependent on receiving a pending grant from a community foundation as well as the Washtenaw County Older Persons’ Millage funding in Fiscal Year 2026.

“We are grateful for WAVE and see first-hand how important WAVE services are to support the quality of life for older adults who no longer drive, both those in the community as well as our residents at CRC,” Chelsea Retirement Community (CRC) Executive Director Kathy Russell said. “Working with WAVE on a short-term solution, we have decided to reallocate nine hours of our monthly Life Enrichment outing hours to the weekend Community Ride share hours. This will allow WAVE to reinstate its weekend Community Ride share hours through September 30.”

“We are incredibly grateful to Chelsea Retirement Community for stepping up during this critical time,” said Marie Gress, WAVE Executive Director. “Their support directly benefits our senior riders, the broader Chelsea community, and local businesses.”

Please note services that are still reduced or modified that took effect on July 26, 2025:

Weekday routes for the Community Connector, Jackson Road Connector, and Chelsea Community Ride are modified.

The Community Connector and Jackson Road Connector will operate as a combined route on weekends.

The Door-to-Door, demand-responsive service remains down from 10 vehicles to 9 vehicles, expect delays.

Riders who live near fixed routes may be encouraged to use those when feasible, instead of Door-to-Door service.

“These changes are difficult, but necessary in light of funding constraints,” said Marie Gress, Executive Director of WAVE. “We remain committed to doing everything we can to maintain service for those who rely on us.”