WAVE Announces Service Changes for Fiscal Year 2026

As WAVE prepares for the start of Fiscal Year 2026 on October 1, 2025, several important service updates are coming to their communities.

Stockbridge Riders

The last day WAVE will provide rides in Stockbridge is Sept. 30, 2025. Beginning Oct.1, 2025, all rides will be provided by CATA Rural Service, funded through the Rural Transportation Millage.

To ensure riders have the information they need, WAVE will host a Stockbridge Town Hall on Sept. 24, 2025, at 1 p.m. at the Stockbridge Senior Center. CATA representatives will join to walk through how to book trips, fares, and eligibility, and to answer questions.

Unadilla / Pinckney / Putnam Riders (Livingston County)

The last day WAVE will provide rides in Livingston County is Sept. 30, 2025. Beginning Oct. 1, 2025, all rides will transition to LETS (Livingston Essential Transportation Service).

At this time, there are no dedicated funds or local support flowing into this service area, but WAVE is working to make sure riders are informed and prepared for the change.

Grass Lake & Waterloo Riders

Grass Lake: Starting Oct. 1, 2025, WAVE will provide rides on Tuesdays and Thursdays only. This reduction follows lowered contributions from Grass Lake Village and Grass Lake Township, and other local funders choosing not to commit at this time—with the crucial exception of Chelsea Hospital, whose continued support

saved the service at two days per week.Waterloo Township: Service will end after Sept. 30, 2025. The Township did not renew its contract with WAVE, so there will be no WAVE service in Waterloo beginning Oct. 1, 2025.

To discuss these countywide changes, WAVE will hold a Town Hall at the Dexter Senior Center on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. Community members are invited to learn more, ask questions, and share feedback.

“These decisions are never easy, and we know the real impact they have on neighbors who rely on us,” WAVE Executive Director Marie Grass said. “Our team is focused on clear communication and hands-on support—like our Stockbridge Town Hall with CATA—so riders have what they need for a smooth transition. At the same time, we’re excited to remove cost barriers for older adults across Washtenaw County.”

Good News for Washtenaw County Seniors

Thanks to the Washtenaw County Older Persons Millage commitment of $333,333, all Washtenaw County residents aged 60+ will ride WAVE for free starting September 15, 2025.

This funding reimburses WAVE for rides provided to eligible older adults 60+ residing in Washtenaw County. WAVE is finalizing a simple eligibility process and clear indicators for drivers to help identify who owes a fare and who does not. Interested riders may enroll at: ridethewavebus.org/advantage-card /

Community Days (Public Welcome)

Got questions? Want to share feedback—or register for WAVE ADVANTAGE in person? Stop by a WAVE Community Day:

Grass Lake Senior Center: every 2nd Wednesday, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Manchester Senior Center: every 4th Tuesday, 10-11:30 a.m.

Dexter Senior Center: every 3rd Tuesday, 10–11:30 a.m.

Chelsea Senior Center: every 2nd Thursday, 11-12:30 p.m.

For questions or more details about these changes, visit www.ridethewavebus.org or call 734-475-9494.