WAVE Announces Service Reductions and Route Changes

Community News

Western-Washtenaw Area Value Express (WAVE) is announcing a series of service changes that took effect starting the week of July 26, 2025. These changes are necessary to address ongoing reductions in state and federal funding, as well as rising operational costs.

Weekend Service Updates — Effective Saturday, July 26, 2025:

A combined Community Connector and Jackson Road Connector route will operate on weekends.

The Chelsea Community Ride will be temporarily suspended on weekends.

Sunday Church Service shuttles will continue as scheduled.

Weekday Route Changes — Effective Monday, July 28, 2025:

WAVE will make adjustments to weekday schedules and routing for the Community Connector, Jackson Road Connector, and Chelsea Community Ride.

Riders living near fixed routes are encouraged to use those services in place of Door-to-Door options when feasible.

“These decisions are tough,” said Marie Gress, Executive Director of WAVE. “We know these changes will inconvenience some riders, especially those who rely on our weekend and Door-to-Door services. Until we secure additional financial support, we must scale back our services to remain operational. We are exploring alternative contracting arrangements with local units of government that utilize our services, and we are also pursuing grant opportunities to support these efforts.”

WAVE is actively seeking donations and community partnerships to help restore and sustain critical services. “Every dollar makes a difference. Their riders are seniors, workers, students, and residents without other transportation options. Medical, Food Access, and wellness are the top three reasons people ride.”

As a 501(c)3 service provider, WAVE’s ridership has doubled in the past 18 months, from 27,000 to 50,000+ expected rides this year. The door-to-door service averaged 2,300 rides per month, with 1,300 rides canceled or declined due to insufficient capacity.

Fixed routes collectively carry approximately 1,500 rides per month, with senior centers and retirement communities accounting for around 360 rides each month. Local festivals also contribute an additional few thousand rides each summer.

The recently announced Late Night Service will continue as the DDA has fully funded the program on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays through the end of August.

To view updated route maps and schedules, visit www.ridethewavebus.org.

For those interested in donating to WAVE, checks can be sent to 12172 Jackson Rd, Dexter, MI 48130, or further information can be found at https://givebutter.com/ridethewavebus